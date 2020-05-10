Angelina Jolie is back on the “difficult years” of his divorce

It has nice hold a majority of roles for powerful women, Angelina Jolie does not some of the cracks. Soon, the actress will take on the heavy mantle of Evil for a second installment of the saga of Disney – inspired by the classic La Belle au bois dormant (sleeping beauty. But his recent personal experiences had, it seems, weakened before shooting. “I am like everyone else, she explained to E! News. And more particularly in recent years, which have not been the easiest of my life. I myself do not feel especially strong.“

Angelina Jolie has beautiful receive all the love in the world from the hand of her six children (Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15, Zahara 14-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox and Vivienne, 11 year), it was no longer quite the same after her divorce with Brad Pitt. Separated from his Mister Smith from September 2016, the divine actress was recently seen adding a stone to the edifice of her pain. Her oldest son, Maddox, flew on 21 August 2019 for Korea, since he is now studying at the University of Yonsei, located in Seoul city. “I drop and I’m leaving today, told them she moved on his account Instagram. I’m trying not to cry. It looks like it is a good school !“The heart weighed down by the events of her divorce, the papers accumulate and the battle it takes to keep his tribe, Angelina Jolie is now separated from his big boy by more than 6000 miles…

Angelina Jolie, her comeback to the cinema

Side pro, on the other hand, all rolls. The actress, 44-year-old will be doubly adoubée on the side of the super heroines in the coming months : not only it will be the dark main character of Evil : the power of evil on October 16, 2019 alongside Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, but she will also reach out to the team Marvel the following year ! Angelina Jolie, who lost her wings in the first film Disney released in 2014, is expected to live a life slightly less risky as Théna. In his veins will flow the powers of the Eternal, ranging from the spontaneous regeneration in the flight, passing through the mind control and teleportation. “I am so grateful to be able to play this kind of charactersshe says at E! News. They draw the least of my energies and remind me that I can be strong.“