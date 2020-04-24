Angelina Jolie is concerned about the increase of violence against children

In an article promised that she wrote for the magazine “Time”, Angelina Jolie has explained how the coronavirus was a domestic danger to the children.

“The children seem less vulnerable to coronavirus. Here’s how the pandemic represents a risk to them” : this is the title of the tribune written by Angelina Jolie. Published April 9, 2020 by the magazine “Time“the article evokes with precision the dangers to which many children are and will be facing during this period of quarantine. The american star has supported his point with figures : “In America, approximately one child in fifteen is exposed to an adult dangerous each year, 90% are witnesses of the violence,” she said.

Very invested in the protection of children, Angelina Jolie is herself a mother of six children, all born of her relationship with Brad Pitt : Maddox (18 years old), Pax (16 years old), Zahara (15 years), Shiloh (soon to be 14 years old) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12 years in July).

“For millions of children, the school represents an opportunity, as a roof, to be protected, or at least have a little respite away from the violence, exploitation, forced marriages…,” continues the actress and producer of 44 years in his forum, who has also made a gift of a million dollars to No Kid Hungry, a charity that helps feed underprivileged children currently in private school at this time due to the containment.

“The Covid-19 has deprived the children of their friends and their freedom”

Angelina Jolie has also highlighted an important gap for these children who are not monitored and are left to fend for themselves during this period of isolation. “The Covid-19 has deprived the children of their friends and their freedom,” she says again. “With over a billion people confined, we have thought of a way not to deprive children of their education and raise their morale,” she continued, implying these charity actions with the relevant associations. Angelina Jolie has also invited its fans to take the news of their loved ones and ensure that vulnerable people are safe.

She has completed her article on these words : “It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort on the part of the country to give the protection and attention that children deserve”.

