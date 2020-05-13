Angelina Jolie is desperate at the idea of finding a boyfriend since the departure of Maddox ? The crazy rumor

A loneliness too difficult to bear ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, if you are unbeatable on the news people, you probably know that the eldest son of the one who lends her traits to Evil has recently left the U.s. to go to university. A separation that necessarily much touched the actress ! While Angelina Jolie is entrusted on her divorce with Brad Pitt and the difficult period that she has been through, the pretty brunette is ready to do anything to meet someone now that Maddox is gone ? These are, in any case, the information wacky unveiled by the site Radar Online : “Now that he’s gone, she feels a huge void that she needs filled.”

The source goes on to confident : "She contacted several of her suitors, and she decided to pose with one of them." Statements that have already been refuted by the website Gossip Cop who says that the mother of this family is far from being devastated, since she raised five other children and that she is not alone since the departure of Maddox. In addition, a source close to the actress reportedly described the rumour of "ridiculous" and "completely false". That's clear ! One thing is certain, she confided on several occasions that she wanted to focus on her family rather than her private life.