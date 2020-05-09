Angelina Jolie is “disgusted” by the famine in the United States !

Actress Angelina Jolie is said to really whereas by the famine in the United States. It gives you more details !

Angelina Jolie is disgusted by the famine that affects children in the united States. MCE TV gives you more details !

Angelina Jolie has always was a woman very committed. In fact, it is even very active on this plan.

And since always ! Then when she sees the hunger that affects children in the United States, it reacts !

During this health crisis, Angelina Jolie and plead the cause of his children. Elsewhere she also very touched by the number of children who are suffering from famine.

Angelina Jolie has also been involved in a call Zoom organized by No Kid Hungry. An association that distributes food to children in need.

Moreover, before this, the actress was make a nice gift. In effect, not less than 1 million dollars !

For several years the young woman had championed the cause of refugees. And everywhere in the world !

Angelina Jolie: hand on heart

She then joined the association. In fact, she realized that things was wrong even in the United States.

“I knew that there were problems. “ explains the pretty brunette. “I knew that there was poverty too.”

However, she was not aware of the number of children who no longer went to school. Also the number of those who had not enough to eat.

“I was really disgusted to see that it got there ! “ explains the actress. This lwas shocked also to know that their families do not receive any help.

“I can’t imagine how parents feel “ continuing Angelina Jolie. In effect, many families rely on the schools for the children to eat.

But with the current situation, the schools are closed ! These children are then left without a meal.

Of or all the action of this association. In fact, they help families in need.

Thus, they guarantee that they have a meal. And can now rely on the support of Angelina Jolie.

Tags : angelina jolie – Angelina Jolie 2020 – Angelina Jolie action Angelina Jolie news – Angelina Jolie kids – Angelina Jolie United States – Angelina Jolie news – Angelina Jolie solidarity