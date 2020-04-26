“Angelina Jolie is not a witch, but a bosseuse “, writes the designeur of Evil 2

Angelina Jolie in “Maleficent – The power of evil” by Joachim Rønning — Walt Disney France



Recognized specialist of the special effects of movies fantastic Patrick Tatopoulos, has ensured the design of ” Evil – The power of evil “, that is to say, it has created new sets and characters for this sequel.

He looks back on this experience, in which he claims to have been impressed by the attention to detail of Angelina Jolie.

When one is calledPatrick Tatopoulos, a recognized specialist of special effects, going to work on Evil – the power of evil out on video this Wednesday (*), would be akin almost to a day job ordinary.

The difference with Stargate, Godzilla or, more recently, Justice League, “is that it was a fairy-tale inspired story is very well-known, a great first for me,” said the French 62 years old. The presence of

Angelina Jolie,

Elle Fanning or

Michelle Pfeiffer also, that the change of the extraterrestrials and other monsters with scales that he usually creates.

The presence of Angelina Jolie must have influenced his work designeur responsible for creating new locations and characters for this sequel. But he was not impressed either. “This is not a witch, but a bosseuse, he joked. Angelina is open to all the suggestions in the work and do not seek to intimidate the team with his star status. “The actress was passionate about every item in the shooting. She did not hesitate to seek explanations and clarification.

Facts about fairies

Patrick Tatopoulos is astonishing the degree of involvement of the star. “She is attentive to the smallest detail,” he explains. She has a passion for the faeries, male and female that we have created. She saw them as migrants who have been forced to flee a hostile world and we asked for clarification. “Patrick Tatopolous and his team have therefore developed a bio to explain the past of each creature and how they were able to find themselves exiled in the forest. “This level of requirement is not common to Hollywood,” he said. It is these small things that the public does not perceive that make the difference. “We understand why the French would be ready to re-enlist for a sequel.

