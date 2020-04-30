Angelina Jolie is officially single, focus on all of these stars with whom she would have been in a couple since Brad Pitt

Since her break up with the father of her children, the star of Evil is officially single and has up to now not rebuilt his life. While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still not divorced and we dévoilions where they are since their break-up, it would seem that fans of the actress and 44-year-old want more than anything to see her again happy and in love to such an extent that many rumors see the light of day for several months about the love life of the star. Keanu Reeves ‘ Evan Rachel Wood back on all the celebrities with whom Angelina would have lived a romance after the end of his story with Brad Pitt.

Keanu Reeves would have been linked to Angelina Jolie and this, for a little while. In October 2018, the magazine NW revealed that the two actors formed already a couple. Rumor quickly denied by other media that stated that the priority of the mother of 6 children was to care for his little family. But this is not later than last summer, that this crazy case has resurfaced when new revelations were saying that Angie had proposed a date the actor, 55 years of age. Annoyed, he wished to put a final end to all these claims via his representative, who stated that this story was completely false.

The media were also packaged with a relationship to Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie this summer. Present both at Comic-Con San Diego, she for her role in the new film The Eternals and him for his role of ThorAngie would have fallen for the father of the family at this time. Remember that Chris is married to the beautiful Elsa Pataky, and they are happy parents of 3 beautiful children. This rumor was not to be taken seriously, especially as the two actors do not know each other is real and that everything seems to be going for the better within the couple, Hemsworth. This story, to say the least fanciful will not have had because of them !

Yes, a woman ! After having been accused of trying to seduce Chris Hemsworth, Angie would have thrown his sights on her co-star of Evil 2, Michelle Pfeiffer. It took Angelina to say that she had a crush for the actress of 61 years for the tabloids to conclude that a romance was possible between the two women. Of course, this rumor was quickly disproved.

In November, the revelations shock by saying that Angelina Jolie had been surprised in the open flirtation with Kit Harington on the set of the film The Eternals. During the latter, the actress, 44-year-old would have been very close to her co-star and a source told thus : “Pretty can’t help it. Then that Kit would never, Angelina does. You can’t deny her effect on men. She has this look that makes you feel that you are the center of the universe”. This rumor was all the more wrong that Kit is a married man. In fact, he has married in 2018 Rose Leslie, his playing partner in Game of Thrones. This alleged link between Kit Harington and Angie has immediately been proven false of the two sides. A romance with a stuntman on this same shooting had also made headlines.

The latest rumor as of the date on the love life of Angelina Jolie is a romance with the actress Evan Rachel Wood. Last December, a source revealed thatAngie felt a great attraction to the young woman for over 10 years, and it was amplified when the two actresses were reviewed a few months ago on the occasion of a business meeting. Of course, this story has never seen the light of day and Evan Rachel was even amused on Twitter : “I’m at the @billboardcharts AND I go out with #AngelinaJolie ?? WHAT A DAY !”. A good way to silence the rumor !