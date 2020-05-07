Angelina Jolie is ready to do anything to break the relationship of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ? The crazy rumor

Unexpected but true ! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have recently started a new project together. But this is not the sign of a reconciliation. The latest news, the ex-lovebirds quarrel, still the sharing of their goods. And, according to the revelations of Life & Styleheroin Evil would be willing to do anything to ruin the relationship between her ex-husband and Jennifer Aniston. “Angie has had enough of being portrayed as the bad in the relationship of Brad and Jennifer. There is no doubt that she will take revenge. It is possible that she is seeking millions of dollars in addition to Brad for the sting. It has all the cards in your hand so this is not good for her if she is upset. Angie will get what she wants or she will make his life a living hell.”

Angelina Jolie would be so jealous of the friendship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, planning to ruin the reunion of two former lovers. “Brad has confided to Angie about his problems with Jen. Now, these confidences made to open heart may come back to haunt him. Everyone advises Brad to stop cause Angie. Jen also” continued the informant. Statements quickly refuted by Gossip Cop. According to the site, it would merely be a yet another rumor trumped by the magazine to create the drama. Certainly, the obsession around the trio mythic does not seem to want to stop. It’s a safe bet that the three celebrities are already passed on to something else for a long time.