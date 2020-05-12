Angelina Jolie is ready to do anything to ruin the relationship of Brad Pitt with their children ? You have the answer

This is one of the divorces of the longest in Hollywood. Currently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in total disagreement regarding their property that they still fail to share. Yes, the two actors are still trying to find a common ground to manage their estimated fortune of more than $ 600 million. However, and for the well-being of their family, the ex-Brangelina have managed to agree on one other important aspect of their separation and the custody of their six children. In fact, last December, the hero of Fight Club and the star of Evil finally came to an agreement after two years of long and turbulent negotiations. An arrangement which might never see the light of day as the actress was putting sticks in the wheels of her ex-husband. But all this is now part of the past. And because, contrary to the rumors, Angelina Jolie is now very supportive with Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt poses with his children Shiloh, Pax and Maddox on the red carpet

Currently shooting in New Mexico for his feature film Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina Jolie takes time to honour its obligations to Brad Pitt. Thus, as agreed in their pact, the actor can so spend time with her children. "Angelina has made a few trips back and forth to Los Angeles to celebrate Mother's day and for her children to be with Brad. But this film is his first priority and he will be a good deal of time. She puts all her heart and soul into this project, but of course, she always responds to her commitment to Brad so he can have regular access to their children" confides a source DailyMailTV.