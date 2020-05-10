Angelina Jolie is “rediscovered” after her divorce with Brad Pitt

In an interview addressed to the English magazine “Hello!”, Angelina Jolie is in particular entrusted on his life of mom, she is now surrounded by six teenage children.

Developed and more serene, Angelina Jolie is at a turning point in his life. Three years to the day after his break-up chaotic with Brad Pitt, from whom she was divorced for a few months, the actress and director, 44-year-old is now adapted to her new life as a single mother, she is now surrounded by six teenagers who grow up at lightning speed. The eldest of the siblings, Maddox (18), comes from elsewhere to leave the family nest to go and live in South Korea and to study the biochemistry at the prestigious Yonsei university in Seoul. Los Angeles, Pax (15 years), Zahara (14 years), Shiloh (age 13) and twins Knox and Vivienne (11 years old) are always at his side when they don’t spend time with Brad Pitt.

“ This is not my dream to be a strong “

In an interview dated September 9, 2019 at the English magazine “Hello!“the american star, the new face of parfums Guerlain, talks about his daily family. She admits, in particular, be very spoiled by his children at every opportunity. “The day of the feast of mothers, my children make me breakfast and give me flowers. When I take time for myself, I rediscovered that sweetness… I also realize that I have more strength and resilience in me than I thought. But at the bottom I am soft and vulnerable. This is not my dream to be strong. I want to allow myself to be gentle”, she explained.

She also claims that she starts a new chapter of her life now that her children are all great. “When your children are small, it feels more “mom”. When they become teenagers, we start to reminisce about this era of our lives, to revisit being a teenager. We see them go in night clubs punk and we wonder why we can’t join them. I’m in this phase-fun, where I rediscovered”, she continued.

Angelina Jolie surrounded by her children. From left to right : Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox. In February 2019. © Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Asked about the values she inculcates in her children, Angelina Jolie replied : “The benevolence, with others and towards themselves. It is important to stay humble. It is necessary to know the freedoms that we have, the blessings that we have and help others. And always remember its place. We are all human and we have our faults. We are small parts in a world much more grand. As they grow, I discover that my children are strong but always open-minded. I try to lead by example and demonstrate kindness and grace, like my mother, loving and tolerant. But when he must fight, go for y. We need to prepare the next generation, because there is so much going on in the world. I am working on a program for children with the BBC. We rely on our children, so we need to give them the knowledge and the necessary support”, she concluded.

Has to read also : Between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox, the relationship would be non-existent