Angelina Jolie is very patient with her children!

Lately, Angelina Jolie is getting rid of her divorce from Brad Pitt. As for her children, she knows how to be very patient…

4-5 years ago, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie freaked out all over Hollywood. Indeed, the mythical couple decided to separate. If it surprised all the gratin, what about the children? As a parent, Angie tends to be patient. And that’s a good thing in short.

Between divorce and family life, everything is not easy, including for the stars. Angelina Jolie’s daily life has not been a long, quiet river.

Especially when she goes to war with her ex-husband! However, relations seem to have calmed down somewhat, although there is no mention of reconciliation.

Anyway, for the past year, Angie has had to look after her children at home. If she gets a visit from Brad Pitt, she often has to deal with them alone.

Finally, what reassures her is that they are old enough to understand everything. Most of them are adults or teenagers.

As we know, Maddox has a hard time forgiving certain things to his father. This does not prevent him from being very close to his mother, Angelina Jolie.

DESPITE HER DIVORCE, ANGELINA JOLIE IS DOING HER BEST FOR HER CHILDREN

For her part, the mother, film actress, and director has to face the vagaries of managing a family of 6 children. A difficult task, especially since they all have complicated ages.

“Angelina had a hard time as a teenager,” a source told Hollywood Life. “So she’s incredibly patient with her children.”

She, too, as a teenager, struggled to maintain healthy relationships with her father. Just like Maddox right now. It’s easier to understand why she’s so patient.

“She has rules, but she’s not someone who can be called strict at all,” the source said. “It gives them a lot of autonomy.”

What is certain is that Angelina Jolie knows how to take care of her children, a role she occupies with devotion. She takes the example of her mother, who has always been her role model.

When she was alive, she and Marcheline shared a special bond. Today, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is happy to see how close her children are to each other.

She even feels that it is a chance for her to have such close-knit children. Especially since she and Brad are still going through a divorce.

This should not be easy to manage on a daily basis, but they seem to be getting to the idea. Although things do not turn in favor of Angelina Jolie, who must be more cooperative.

In terms of co-parenting, both are trying to get their act together. And above all, to do the best for the children.