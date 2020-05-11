Angelina Jolie : it is a step in the direction of Brad Pitt

For nearly three years, things are not going well between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fighting over including the custody of their six children without actually finding common ground. But it may well be that things are going a little better.

A reconciliation ?

Filming this summer, Angelina Jolie has naturally suggested to his old friend to spend a part of the holidays with their six children. A first for Brad Pitt who has spent very little time in the company of his children these last few months. If one believes the Sun, Angelina Jolie would also ensure to slow down the divorce proceedings. It is rumored even that the actress might consider re-couple with Brad Pitt.

If this approximation seems to be all the same complicated – Brad Pitt wanting to expedite the procedures to turn the page definitively, the relationships tend in any case to be lifted, which can only be positive for the children who no doubt need both of their parents to go well.

