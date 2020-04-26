Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts… In their family, it is war ! (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

In his latest book, Orleans, Yann Moix has accused her parents of abuse. His father, José Moix, wanted to deny, including ensuring that Yann was particularly violent with his brother, Alexander : “Like this time, where Yann has tried to défenestrer his brother on the first floor. On this day, yes, he got the correction he deserved, as the day when he put the head of Alexander (his brother) in the TOILET and pulled the flush. I don’t deny it, he then picked up a good pair of overshoes. But it was a ado hard. And perhaps that, at bottom, if I had been less severe, he would not be where it is today, saw his acquaintances of the time“. Yann Moix refuses now to speak with his family.

His brother, Alexander, was entrusted to several media reports on the violence suffered by his brother : “Exist with this name, so bulky was forced then the respect. This name, his precious, that he protected with fierceness, was the repeated object of his telephone threats the night : ‘I’ll send you guys home with you that will make you want to use my name, pt’it con ! There is only one Voice on Earth ! And there will be only one Voice in literature ! (…) I have suffered 20 years of abuse and humiliation of a rare violence on his part. The same ones that he describes in his novel, lending it to our parents. I would have dreamed of a big brother protector. But Yann was a great brother destroyer“.

“I decided not to talk to my parents. But I decided to talk to my brother. I to him in want of nothing. I think that he is a victim. Handled. Orchestrated by perverts. Dangerous people who should be in prison. I think that the place of my parents is in prison.“had reacted to Yann Moix on the board It is not lying.