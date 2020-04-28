Angelina Jolie launches a program aimed at young people to fight against fake news

Angelina Jolie is interested in adapting the news to more young people with a new show, BBC My World, of which she commands.

Angelina Jolie has new television projects for the year 2020. This time, one of them will be very different to the other. Indeed, as reported in Varietyit will partner with BBC world to develop a format that will be broadcasted on tv – during which the information will be aimed at the most young people 13 years and older. The purpose of this ? The fight against fake news.

The show will be called BBC My World and concentrated on the news to help teens make up their own minds on certain issues of society. “I hope that this will help them to find the information and tools they need to make a difference on issues that matter to them, relying on the network of thousands of journalists and multilingual services of the BBC World Service around the world”said the ex of Brad Pitt in a press release.

The actress, 44, who is also the mother of six children Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Pax and Zahara, is proud of this new project. “I am happy to give my support to a program that aims to help children to learn more about the lives of other young people throughout the world and to connect them”.

Distinguish the true from the false

In launching this tv program, Angelina Jolie and the producer of the BBC’s Jamie Angus, hoping to reach more young people interested in certain topics, sometimes difficult to understand (even for the largest). “They need some tools to distinguish the real from the fake online, and skills for thinking critically about the information”, he explained. And then he added : “Feed her abilities is the goal of My World, and they are crucial for the youth of today, not only for their personal development, but also for the future of global democracy”. The 30-minute show will be aired every Sunday and will be translated into several languages.

