Angelina Jolie looks back on her double mastectomy : an essential choice “to see my children become adults”

A voice that counts. For several years, Angelina Jolie uses her fame for good cause, as well as in the humanitarian as to raise awareness among women in breast cancer screening. In 2013, the actress had revealed in particular in the columns of the New York Times having undergone a double mastectomy. A choice that is difficult but vital. “Women generally have a 13% risk of developing breast cancer during their lifetime. Me, I had a risk of developing the disease estimated at 87%, and a risk of ovarian cancer of 50%,” recalls the American 44-year-old in the Time Magazine this Thursday, October 24. And for good reason : carrier of the BRCA1 gene, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was predisposed to develop a cancer of the breast or ovaries. As the disease had taken away the women of her family, including her mother and her grandmother. “It has been over ten years that I now live without my mother. She has met a few of his grandchildren and was often too sick to play with them”, remembers the goodwill ambassador for refugees.





Subsequently, to minimize the risk of developing cancer, Angelina Jolie is also done to remove the ovaries and the fallopian Tubes. “I am often asked at what point the fact of making public these medical choices to me have affected. I only appear to have improved my chances of being here to see my children become adults and meet my future grandchildren,” says the mother of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline. And then continued : “I hope that my choice will allow me to live a little longer.”

Scars assumed

Even today, Angelina Jolie keeps track of all of these medical procedures : a patch for a good hormonal balance, regular checkups and a few scars. Regardless, it is in life. “I see and feel changes in my body, but it does not bother me. I’m alive and, for the moment, I manage all the problems which I inherited,” she wrote in the Time Magazine.

What of its relation to scars ? The interpreter of Evil meets no filter. “I think they remind us of what we have overcome. They are part of what makes each of us unique. This diversity is one of the most beautiful things of human existence. And often, scars are the most difficult to bear are invisible, they are those of the spirit.”