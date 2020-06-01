Angelina Jolie : Maddox return, the family gathered to confront the pandemic

Angelina Jolie has always been supported by Maddox in its projects. So when her elder 18-year-old has expressed his desire to go to study chemistry in a prestigious university in South Korea, the american actress, 44-year-old was accompanied in his approach.

Because of the outbreak of coronavirus, which strikes to the present in all continents, Maddox Jolie-Pitt has been forced to review its projects. The university of Yonsei, located in Seoul, has chosen to close its doors, and the half of the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been suspended. He only had a while to take the plane to Los Angeles and rejoin his family. This is what he has done.

People reveals that Maddox has arrived in California, to the great relief of his mother and his brothers and sisters : Pax, 16 years, Zahara, aged 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, aged 11 years. Maddox has not seen her sisters, Shiloh and Sahara for their respective operations. If we know that Shiloh has been operated on the hip, and it moves with crutches, the mystery remains whole for Zahara.

To pass the time in his house in Los Angeles, while the California was the first State to enact the containment, Maddox is studying Korean and Russian.

At the same time, it has been announced that Angelina Jolie had promised to make a donation of $ 1 million to the association Organization No Kid Hungry which is mobilizing for the children.

When Angelina Jolie had been accompanied by Maddox in South Korea last August for her university year, she had not hidden her sadness to see to install thousands of kilometres of it. “Which was very beautiful, it was the way everyone said goodbye. When it was time to take her to the airport, some have jumped in the car to take him, everyone was very… When you know that your children love each other and you can see the way in which they give of the words, hug, support, now you say that they will go well and that they can always count on each other”, had she confided to Entertainment Tonight once home to Los Angeles.