Angelina Jolie made him a flower for his birthday !

Lasts lasts the life of the family since Angelina Jolie has decided to leave Brad Pitt in September 2016 and that she has alerted the child protection… While the two movie stars engage in a war with no thanks in the past 3 years to get custody of their six children, the tensions begin to dissipate…

Brad Pitt has had the right to visit his children

Indeed, on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the hero of “Fight club”, Wednesday, 18 December last, the latter said to have been one of the most beautiful gift of his example, According to the information of E! News, he had the good fortune of blowing out candles and partying, at home with his youngest children – Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 years.

“Brad has spent the day in his house in Hollywood. Younger children have gone to visit him,” reports a source to the string. A short stop before “go immediately to the home of Angelina Jolie” also adds this witness.

Fortunately, Brad Pitt will have the opportunity to pursue these discussions with her children, without a social worker for the monitor, the 24 December next. In fact, according to a recent information to Us Weekly, “Brad is planning to have her younger children on the eve of Christmas”. He hoped with all my heart that his little ones “will want to spend the night” at his home, because it “looks really looking forward to Christmas eve with them,” said a source.

The big absentees

Of their sides, the larger – Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16 years, Zahara, aged 14, is now old enough to decide by themselves the time they spend as a family. They were not there for the 56 years of their dad, they will unfortunately not be there to open their gift under the christmas tree this year…

