Angelina Jolie mom worries : his warning to Brad Pitt about their daughter Shiloh

Angelina Jolie is a mom very protective with his children. After asking Brad Pitt not to make Jennifer Aniston their daughter Shiloh, the mother of this family has made another recommendation to her ex-husband.

Angelina Jolie is not kidding with the education of his children and with their courtship. Thus, she puts a point of honour to control them and sometimes decide not to introduce them to some people. As reported in the Mirror, the actress would have made new recommendations to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In fact, she would have asked her to to keep their daughter Shiloh, far from Alia Shawkat, a close friend of the actor. In recent times, he spends a lot of time with the actress of 31 years. If it’s no problem to Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, she does not like his children to spend time with “the conquests“their father.

This is not the first time she banned Brad Pitt to introduce some people to his children. Already at the beginning of the year 2020, she had asked him to let Shiloh out of his possible relationship with Jennifer Anistonhis ex-wife. If Angelina Jolie doesn’t want that she sees the actress who played in ‘s Arrested Developmentthis is because it has not appreciated to learn that she had laughed with her. Her daughter would have even confessed that she had spent a good time with her and that she had been delighted to meet her.

Brad Pitt only wanted that his daughter meets a new friend

“Angie doesn’t have many friends-female, and she does not intend to make the new baby of Brad’s one of them“would have said someone close to the star. However, Brad Pitt’s thought only, Alia Shawkat would have been able to do good to his daughter and that they would have been able to build a beautiful relationship. It is also able to give birth to a friendship between his two friends Alia Shawkat and Jennifer Aniston. But it will not have the chance to see the same thing between her daughter and the young actress. In fact, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to respect the decisions of the other since their divorce.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news