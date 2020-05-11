Angelina Jolie : Mother hen, she does crazy things for her daughters

Angelina Jolie (44 years old) refuses nothing to his children. And what she prefers, what are shopping trips with her family. Noticed at Los Angeles in the mall Century City on July 23, 2019, the mom was with Vivienne, and Zahara. Dressed in a way casual to be comfortable during potential fitting, the ex of Brad Pitt seems to love to do window-shopping with his two daughters.

A few days ago already, the actress Tomb Raider was offered a nice gift to Vivienne. The small 11 year old daughter wanted a pet. It has apparently not been a lot of efforts to convince his mother that bought him a little rabbit on July 17, 2019. At the exit from a pet store, the daughter of the actress seemed more than happy to take finally his new companion in his arms.

But if the actress of Mr and Mrs Smith offer numerous gifts to his children, it is also because she will soon have to leave. Angelina Jolie will travel this summer to New Mexico for the filming of the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead. Moreover, it is Brad Pitt (55 years old) who will take care of the children during his absence. Since their divorce begun in September 2016, this is the first time that the dad can spend time alone with his children. A source close to the family has said Sun : “This is a big step for them and the children, who have not had that little bit of time with Brad since the separation.“

The interpreter Evil will also prepare for the new film project Disney with the future film Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil. But that’s not all ! Angelina announced on July 20, 2019 at Comic Con in San Diego… she is about to join the universe Marvel ! Angelina will play the role of Thena in the movie The Eternals.

A work schedule definitely responsible for this mom who want to savor its last moments as a family in Los Angeles.