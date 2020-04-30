Angelina Jolie, mother of six children : her advice to parents confined

In a new op-ed published on the website of the magazine Timeon April 24 , 2020, Angelina Jolie improvised family counsellor, giving advice to parents confined with their children. With her ex-husband Brad Pitt, the actress is herself the mother of a tribe unique in its kind with Maddox (born in 2001 and adopted in Cambodia), Pax (born in 2003 and adopted from Vietnam), Zahara (born in 2005 and adopted in Ethiopia), Shiloh (the first natural child of the couple, born in 2006 in Namibia), and twins Vivienne and Knox (born in Nice in 2008). The star of Evil is currently confined with his children in Los Angeles.

“I can just imagine how difficult it is for each of you through these days. At what point you want to guide your loved ones through this. At what point are you concerned about“, thus wrote Angelina Jolie. The daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand then continues : “I have not had a childhood very stable. In fact, I never thought that I could be the mom of someone. I remember the decision to become a parent. It was not difficult to love (…). What was difficult was to know that from that moment on, I had to be the one making sure that everything was going well.“

In this time of health crisis, the star of Tomb Raider invite the parents confined to do the best they can : “It is a beautiful thing to discover that your children don’t want that to be perfect. They just want honest. In fact, the more they may be great where you are weak, the more powerful they will become. They love you. They want to help you. Finally, it is the team that you build. And, in some way, they will educate also. You grow together.”

In a first column published on 9 April last year, Angelina Jolie had testified to his concern on abuse in childhood, encouraged by this context of containment. For this ambassador of the united Nations, both the developed countries that the refugee camps are concerned.