Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson soon in super-heroines in Marvel

Fans of super-heroines can rub his hands. This Saturday, 20 July, at the Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Studios have unveiled the schedule for Phase 4 with not less than five movies (and five runs) as expected and led by a cast of five stars. Started by Scarlett Johansson, of new in the skin of the killer elite Natasha Romanoffs, aka the black Widow, who shall have the right to its film entitled “Black Widow”. The feature-length film, the plot of which takes place between “Captain America : Civil War” and “Avengers : Infinity War,” will be released on the screens in us may 1, 2020.

There will also be the grand return of Natalie Portman who will play the female version of Thor in “Thor : Love and Thinder”. “I always had desires of the hammer”, played by the actress alongside Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. The film will land in theaters on November 5, 2021 will follow Jane Foster has cancer and discovers new powers. Only concern : when she becomes Thor, his chemotherapy has no effect on his disease.