Angelina Jolie never thought she would become a mother

Although Angelina Jolie is a mother of six children, she has now revealed that she “had never thought” she would have children.

When editing a guest of a special edition of Time Newsletter of the parents, the actress, 44-year-old has reflected on his decision to become a parent, and explained what was most difficult for her when it came to starting a family.

“I was not a youth to be very stable. In fact, I never thought that I could be the mother of someone,” wrote Jolie, who share children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with ex-husband, Brad Pitt. “I remember the decision to become a parent. It was not difficult to love. It was not difficult to devote myself to someone and to something bigger than my life.”

“What was difficult was to know that from now on, I had to be the one to assure me that everything was going well,” she continued. “To manage it and make it work. The food at the school through the medical. No matter what happens. And be patient.”

“I realized that I had stopped dreaming constantly, instead of staying always ready for any interruption in what I was doing or thought to respond to a need,” said Jolie, adding that “it was a new skill to acquire.”

In the middle of the pandemic Coronavirus, Jolie has said that she thought the parents isolated at home with their children and stressed how important it was “impossible” for them to always be “perfect”.

“I think all mothers and all fathers with children at home,” she wrote. “Hoping that they can do it all properly, meet all needs and remain calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that it is impossible.”

“It’s a beautiful thing to discover that your children don’t want you to be perfect. They just want you to be honest. And do your best,” said Jolie. “In fact, the more they must be great where you are weak, the more they can become strong. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it is the team that you build. And somehow, they will raise also. You grow up together. “

As a contributing editor of Time magazine, the Oscar winner has written several editorials during the pandemic, including one that highlights children who may be vulnerable to the maltreatment of children while being quarantined at home with their parents.

“Isolate a victim from family and friends is a control tactic well known to the aggressors,” she wrote in a test released earlier this month. “This means that the social distancing necessary it could also lead inadvertently to an increase in direct trauma, and suffering of vulnerable children.”

Always during the global health crisis, Jolie has worked with UNESCO in the creation of a global Coalition for education, in addition to making a donation to the United Nations Agency for refugees, and give $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry in the last month.

“Since this week, more than a billion children are not in school in the world because of closures related to the sars coronavirus”, she said. in a report at the time. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during the class hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who depend on food aid. No Kid Hungry makes determined efforts to reach as many children as possible.”

