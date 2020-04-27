Angelina Jolie on a crusade against the fake news

The star product is a program designed to help adolescents to detect fake news and broadcast on the BBC.

Already known for its commitment as a goodwill ambassador with the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees, but also for his positioning in the fight to end violence against women, Angelina Jolie seems to have found a new cause in which to invest. As revealed by Variety, she has just joined the BBC for the production of a show called “My World”, which interpret the information in terms of facts, so as to help children better understand and comprehend the international news. “As a parent, I am happy to give my support to a program that aims to help children to learn more about the lives of other young people in the world and to establish links between them. I hope that it will help the children to find the tools and information they need to make a difference on the issues that tienn