Angelina Jolie opened up about her children during a chat with child scientist Gitanjali Rao

In an interview for Time magazine, Jolie commented on her children with Rao, the young woman who created an app to detect cyberbullying.

American actress Angelina Jolie spoke candidly about her children’s phone habits during a recent interview with her special guest.

The 45-year-old star was interviewing Time magazine’s first kid of the year, Gitanjali Rao, a young scientist who invented a project tackling cyberbullying.

Rao’s app called Kindley, she explained, is a way to “detect cyberbullying at an early stage, based on artificial intelligence technology.”

While praising the young inventor, Jolie frankly joked that her kids wouldn’t let her download the app: “My kids would say, ‘Don’t touch my phone, I’ll do it myself,’” the Hollywood star said.

The young researcher has used technology to, among other advances, identify lead in drinking water, in addition to developing the app that detects cases of cyberbullying thanks to artificial intelligence.

She says she was around 10 years old when she told her parents that she wanted to investigate sensor technology based on carbon nanotubes. “A what?” This concern has led her to want to create a network of young people who seek how to “solve the world’s problems.”

“Our generation is faced with many problems that we have never seen before and, at the same time, we are facing old problems that still exist,” she said in the interview with Jolie.