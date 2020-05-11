Angelina Jolie pays tribute to his deceased mother in a touching letter

On the occasion of mother’s day which takes place this may 10, the United States, Angelina Jolie has published a deeply moving letter in tribute to his late mother. This last would have celebrated his 70th birthday this Saturday, may 9.

Mother’s day is still a painful event for anyone who has lost hers. This is the case of Angelina Jolie. This feast of reason bitterly for the actress all the more that his mom died in 2007 would have blown out 70 candles this Saturday,may 9, if it had not been swept away by a cancer of the ovaries. To pay homage to him, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has decided to share a letter in tribute to her mom Marcheline Bertrand, relayed by the New York Times. Angelina Jolie looks back on the moments that have marked his life forever. ” I was thirty when I lost my mother. When I think back to that era, I can see how his death changed me “says she’ll in a first time before resuming :” It wasn’t sudden but I was so upset internally. Losing the love of a mother and her warm embrace and soft, it is like having someone who snatches up a blanket of protection “.

Angeline Jolie recalls the important details of his mom

Angelina Jolie recalls the memories of his youth and those that have followed the loss of his mother : “ I had a small tattoo on my right hand after the death of my mother, knowing that it was going to fade. It looked like an ‘M’ for Marcheline, her name. But it was a ‘W’ for Winter. The Rolling Stones song that I sang when I was a baby and I loved to listen to “. Now at the head of a family of six children, the actress, 44-year-old explains how she learned to rediscover her mother. “ I realize how much my mother needed to be alone and very frightened, but also how she was determined to fight to ensure that her children were going to well… It was a woman who loved him, even after his defeats, she has never lost her grace and her smile. I know now what it is to be alone and to wrap his coat around those that I love “says she in her letter. Grateful to the one who gave him lifethe ambassador of theUnicef reminds one of the last messages of the former wife of Jon Voight :” Before her death she told me that the dreams could just change shape “.