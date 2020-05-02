Angelina Jolie poses with a member of the “Dear Evan Hansen”, who is tattooed his face

During the weekend of December 7, 2019, Angelina Jolie, 44, has had a surprise when she met a colleague actor who had a tattoo special is on one of his arms. The young actor has taken advantage of social media to share the experience.

Alex Thomas-Smith, a member of the distribution of a “Dear Evan Hansen”, could not help but share in his moment of star when he met Pretty. In the photos, the young actor has shown a large tattoo of Jolie on his left arm.

The images showed how the actress reacted when seeing the work of art In the piece, Jolie has been drawn with a cigarette in the mouth.

Angelina Jolie at the gala annual awards of the National Board of Review on January 9, 2018 at New York. | Photo : Getty Images

“SHE LIKED IT, SHE SIGNED”

She was photographed laughing ecstatic of the tattoo before you have the chance to take a closer look. Jolie posed with Thomas Smith for photos during its production in the West End of London.

The young actor has sub-titled its publication on Instagram in writing :

“Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie is coming to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed him my tattoo of it, directed by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED it, gave me a kiss on the cheek and said that she would return to see my show, Evan.”

The ACTOR WANTS THE SIGNATURE OF TATTOO PRETTY

Thomas-Smith joked that he “would never” to this experience. The fans who have responded to the message suggested that it will be tattooed also.

He happily revealed that it was what he had intended to do.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of “Dumbo” Disney on march 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California | Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

PERSONAL ESSAY FOR “TIME” PRETTY

In October 2019, Jolie played the role editor-in-chief for the new issue of Health Innovation TIME magazine where she written a personal test. In this document, the star explained how she had been touched by cancer.

She has written on the progress made in the research and treatment of cancer of the breast. The actress has shared how she thought that they should be accompanied by more reflection for the safety, dignity and the care of women.

THE MEASURES IT HAS TAKEN TO AVOID CANCER

The mother, the grandmother and the aunt of Jolie are all dead from cancer. In 2013, she has undergone a double mastectomy as a preventative before undergoing another intervention.

Two years later, her ovaries and fallopian Tubes were removed as a preventative measure against cancer. She made the choice after having done a blood test and discovered that she had an estimated risk of 87% of developing breast cancer and a 50% risk of ovarian cancer.