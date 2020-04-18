Angelina Jolie preferred female after her separation with Brad pitt?

Angelina jolie is open to dating, would be to search for love among women after her separation with Brad Pitt.

The disinterest of Angelina Jolie to dating has given rise to several rumors, including the one according to which the actress would look for now the love among women.

A new report says that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt is back on the scene dating and wants to fall in love with a woman.

Angie “is that being with a woman is more his style,” said New Idea, quoted by a source.

The source added : “Angie has always been seen as bisexual, and she has had many romances with men and women, but she finds that being with a woman is more his style, especially at this stage of his life”.

For the uninitiated, Angelina is already out with a woman in the past.

She knows that she has led an interesting life, it has a lot to offer, and that she is very excited at the idea of going out on the field and try to meet a true equal – someone successful, independent, philanthropic, beautiful and, most importantly, open to new experiences !

The report goes on to say that the actress Salt is looking for a sensitive woman and “normal”, able to follow the evolution of the actress “intellectually, physically and emotionally”.