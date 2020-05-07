Angelina Jolie publicly belittled by Brad Pitt, this joke that will not go with the actress

A joke will not laugh Angie ! While Jennifer Aniston has been touched by the support from Brad Pitt during his victory at the SAG Awards, and she has a lovely confidence about it, Brad Pitt has also been the big winner of the evening by winning the prize of outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Once the time came to go on stage to make his speech of thanks, the actor, 56-year-old has not been able to resist making a joke about his personal life, joke to which the audience laughed a lot, but that may not please his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

In accepting his victory, Brad Pitt has let go of with a sense of humor : "This role was a bit exaggerated. A guy who is stoned, takes off his shirt, does not agree with his wife" then referring to his former relationship with the mother of his children. A joke that will not fail to injure Angelina Jolie as revealed a source to the tabloid The Sun : "Angelina won't be happy. It seems extremely disrespectful to make a joke about their problems in marriage in front of a room full of their peers. It would do him ever again." According to the same source, the meeting between Jennifer Aniston and her ex do not fix anything to the situation : "And the reunion very public of Brad with Jen will make him also evil. It is almost as if, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad back with Jen. I think that she will feel very rejected by the speech of Brad". Yet a story that could not soothe the tensions !