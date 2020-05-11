Angelina Jolie, Rachel Weisz and Mahershala Ali, new stars Marvel

On Saturday, Marvel unveiled its plans for the fourth phase of the highly anticipated of his film world. Angelina Jolie, Rachel Weisz and Mahershala Ali are but some of the stars arriving.

It was the excitement in San Diego for the new edition of the Comic-Con. Saturday 20 July 2019, all eyes were focused on the panel moderated by Marvel, who announced the films planned for phase four of the highly anticipated of his film world. A few weeks after the releases of”the Avengers : Endgame” and “Spider-Man : Far From Home”, fans have had the confirmation of five new feature films : “Black Widow” (may 2020), “The Eternals” (November 2020), “Shang-Chi”, which will focus on the first super-hero chinese to come to life in the cinema (February 2021), “Doctor Strange 2 (may 2021), and “Thor : Love and Thunder” (November 2021), in which Natalie Portman will take the role of Jane Foster, but also, surprise, the hammer of the god of thunder.

Has to read also : Natalie Portman is going to go hammer in “Thor-Love and Thunder”

For the first movie, a big star has been announced. Rachel Weisz will join the cast “leadé” by Scarlett Johansson in the role of Melina Vostokoff aka Iron Maiden. Angelina Jolie will take the lead role in “The Eternals” alongside Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden. Finally, the super-hero Shang-Chi will be portrayed by the Canadian Simu Liu.

The series, Disney+

Marvel has also confirmed the production of several series on television which will be broadcast on the streaming platform, Disney, Disney+, which will be launched by the end of the year. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will return as well in “the Falcon & The Winter Soldier” (fall 2020), Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will revert to their respective roles of the red Witch and Vision in “Wanda Vision” (spring 2021), Tom Hiddleston will play again the brother malicious of Thor in “Loki” (spring 2021), and Jeremy Renner will be back in “Hawkeye” (fall 2021).

Finally, the boss of Marvel studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed sequels planned for “Black Panther”, “the Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain Marvel”, but without giving more details. He also announced the return of the super-hero Blade the vampire hunter. It will be interpreted by the oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”).

To see :How the Avengers have assembled the greatest cast in the History