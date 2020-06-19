Angelina Jolie reveals that she divorced from Brad Pitt for the “well being” of your family | News Ents & Arts

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she split from Brad Pitt to the “well-being” of her family while she continued to “concentrate on healing”.

The hollywood actress said that it was the “right decision” end the marriage after a little more than two years, and commended their children to be “six people, very courageous and very strong”.

“Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I will remind you that you know your own truth and your own mind,” he said in the Vogue Global Network.



Angelina Jolie has said that she thought that the division was “the right decision”



Well, now of 45 years of age, she met her future husband for the first time in the year 2005, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

They were married in August 2014 in the south of France, but in September of 2016, Jolie had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple has six children – three biological children and three adopted.

In the interview, the star of Maleficent has stated that she initially had concerns about the adoption of his two older sons, Maddox and Pax from Cambodia and Vietnam, stressing the “complex history” shared by the two nations.

Cambodia and Vietnam have been embroiled in conflicts between them during the decades of 1970 and 1980.

But Jolie has stated that she saw a picture of a combatant vietnamese captive by american soldiers in a book of the rights of the man who helped finalize your decision.



From left to right: Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina, Zahara and Knox



She said: “I thought in my own country, and of our participation in the South-East Asia.

“I thought to focus on a future in which all were family. I am very fortunate to have been allowed to be your mom.

“I am very grateful every day.”

Speaking of the challenges related to the education of the children from the origins of the biological and adoptive, she said that everything was “a great way to get to be a family” and has stressed the importance of speaking with the “opening”.



Maddox is from Cambodia



She added: “The adoption and the orphanage are positive words in our house.

“With my adopted children, I can’t talk about the pregnancy, but I speak with a lot of details and I love the journey to find and what it was like to search in your eyes for the first time.

“All the adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that comply with yours.”

Statements on the eve of world refugee Day, Saturday, Jolie also addressed the challenges of the education of children of different origins.

She said that “you should never lose sight of where they came from”, and added that it must “honor” their history and “learn from them”.

“This is the most amazing trip to share,” he said.

“They don’t come in your world, enter the world of the others”.