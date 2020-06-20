Angelina Jolie reveals the true reason of her separation with Brad Pitt

Four years after her separation, Angelina Jolie is, finally, hoped that the end of her relationship with Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the actress of 45 years was revealed to have put an end to his marriage with the “well-being” of their six children. The couple, who has been married for two years, separated in 2016, before entering into an agreement for the custody of their children. The two actors had never spoken in public about this abrupt end.

“I am separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to lick their wounds”, she revealed.

“Many people have taken advantage of my silence. My children have read many lies about themselves in the media. Each time, I remind them that they know the truth and that they can think for themselves,” she confided.

The actress also has been said to be very proud of their children who are now between the ages of 11 and 18 years. She confessed to being very grateful that they have accepted her break.

In the beginning of her relationship with Brad Pitt in 2005, Jolie had already two children : a son, Maddox, and a daughter, Zahara. The actor had agreed to adopt them. The couple had four more children : Pax, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.