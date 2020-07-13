Angelina Jolie says her daughter Zahara is an “african woman extraordinary.”

Angelina Jolie is very grateful of his 15-year-old daughter, Zahara, and has entrusted much to learn from it.

A journalist for “Time”, Angelina Jolie opens up regularly in the conversation about the causes that are close to your heart. In an interview the actress of 45 years was lively with the militants of the Uganda Vanessa Nakate to the show “Time 100 Talks“the actions of the young woman of 23 years in Africa, in the middle of the conversation, 9 July 2020.

The mother of several adopted children in Africa, the theme is very strong by Angelina Jolie. It is, in particular, has relied about Zahara, her daughter of 15 years of age, a native of Ethiopia. It was adopted in 2005 with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. “I’ve learned a lot from it. It is part of my family, but it is an african woman extraordinary and their links with their country, their continent, their people, this is something that I can only admire,” he acknowledged. Vanessa Nakate not the praise of the girl. “Zahara is, without doubt, an african woman incredible,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zahara is definitely an amazing year lady of Africa https://t.co/1pEGKLfICp — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) On the 11th of July 2020

“The words “adoption” and “the orphanage” are positive”

In June of 2020, the star of the film “Maleficent” had revealed one of his adventures in his search for adoption during an interview with the magazine “Vogue India“. “In the year 2001, I participated in a school program in Samlout (in Cambodia) where I was playing with a small child and I said to myself : “My son is here”. A few months later I met Maddox when he was a baby in an orphanage. I can’t explain it and I don’t believe in the superstition. But it was real and clear”, he explained. Maddox was now 18 years of age and is the pride of his mother like his brothers and sisters, Pax (16 years), Zahara (15 years), Shiloh (13 years old), and twins Knox and Vivienne (11 years old).

The director has also delivered on its journey as a mother of children to cultures that are different. “The words “adoption” and “the orphanage” are positive in us. With my adopted children, I can’t talk about the pregnancy, but I speak with a lot of details and love on my journey in search of them, and the feeling that it was the look in the eyes for the first time,” he said. She encourages parents to teach their children.

