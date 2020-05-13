Angelina Jolie secretly in a relationship with a stuntman ? We reported on the rumor

The love life of the people continues to do the talking on the Canvas. If some of them confide in without hesitation, like Kristen Stewart who is seriously considering getting married with Dylan Meyer, others prefer to stay secret. To begin with Angelina Jolie. Since she is separated from Brad Pittthe actress has remained ultra-discreet about his love life. So much so that rumors are rife in Hollywood. The latest news, the actress reportedly fell for the stunt Xavier Lake. According to the revelations of the magazine Woman’s Daythe star of the big screen would have met on the set of his next film The Eternal and would be completely under the spell of the young man.

A source has told the media : “Angelina took advantage of the beginning of the relationship with Xavier. It gives him the smile. There is an alchemy undeniable between them. And she is troubled by her beauty.” But the information that is reported by this informant does not stop there ! He adds : “Xavier became close to the children of Angelina. This is a moment that she had not felt this kind of connection with someone. She takes her time, but she is happy to relive those feelings and regained confidence in it.” Statements which, unfortunately, is that yet another invention. According to the survey conducted by Gossip CopAngelina Jolie is currently unmarried, focused on his work and the well-being of its offspring. Elsewhere in the news, Timothée Chalamet told of his encounter awkward with Emma Watson.