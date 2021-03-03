Angelina Jolie sells a gift from Brad Pitt for more than $11.5 million!

Angelina Jolie finally parted ways with this painting by Winston Churchill, a prestigious gift given by her ex Brad Pitt.

A few weeks ago Angelina Jolie put up for sale this painting of Winston Churchill donated by her ex-Brad Pitt. Today, it seems that the masterpiece has found a buyer.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed a key couple in the early 2000s. Indeed, after his romance with Jennifer Aniston, the Fight Club actor has thus put himself in a relationship with the one who plays Lara Croft in the film Tomb Raider.

The two lovebirds were the perfect couple. So much so that they even started a big family together, so they had no less than six children.

To do so, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted three children Maddox, Zahara, and Pax Thien before having their first biological child Shiloh. Then the actress gave birth to twin Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon.

So the duo will always be bound to live, thanks to their children, but not that. Yes, Brad Pitt and his ex Angelina Jolie also have a business together. Indeed, they manage a winery in the south of France.

Together they produce a rosé wine named Miraval. In fact, it sells in more than 80 countries!

Even though the two actors continue to work together, Jolie doesn’t forget that she’s no longer with her ex, to the point of getting rid of some of her gifts in the past.

ANGELINA JOLIE RELEASED FROM BRAD PITT’S PAINTING

After having Winston Churchill’s painting “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” estimated, Jolie can finally recover the value of this painting. Indeed, the work has found a buyer.

Yes, the principal interested agreed to buy the gift of Brad Pitt offered to Angelina Jolie for the modest sum of 11.5 million dollars. Which is about 9.5 million euros, just that!

Of course, the lucky buyer remains anonymous, but it seems that he is Belgian. In addition, he also bought two other works by Churchill, in addition to Angelina Jolie’s painting, according to the sources of the newspaper Art.

The auction organized by Christie’s “Modern British Art Evening Sale” took place in London. The people who represented Angelina Jolie for the sale did not reveal the reasons for this sale.

In any case, Angelina Jolie knew how to make her gift grow value. Churchill’s work at the time cost $2.5 million.

Thus, in a few years, the painting has gained a lot of value and gained prestige. Angelina Jolie did well to wait for a little before parting with her for good. Not stupid!