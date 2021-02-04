Angelina Jolie sells a very rare painting by Winston Churchill!

Actress Angelina Jolie sells a rare painting by Winston Churchill! We’ll give you more details.

The Hollywood actress has a real passion for art. Indeed, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, the young woman had an incredible art collection.

According to Wealth-X magazine, it’s worth more than $25 million! That’s all it is.

In fact, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt owned a kind of private gallery where she kept their pieces of art. It is also located at the Château de Miraval in the south of France. Yes, I did.

The couple benefited from a very diverse collection of works. Yes, I do. Works by the famous street art artist Banksy can be found. Or Dom Pattinson.

But also works by Richard Serra or Ed Ruscha. In fact, the pretty actress decided to put up for sale a very rare piece from their collection. Yes, I did. It is indeed a painting by Winston Churchill.

The former British prime minister is said to have painted it in 1943, during the Second World War. The work was a gift from Churchill to U.S. President Franklin D.Roosevelt.

It is also a real piece of political and Hollywood history. The painting will be auctioned at Christie’s by American actress Angelina Jolie.

Moreover, her price could well set a new record for Winston Churchill! We tell you more about this true treasure of history.

ANGELINA JOLIE PUTS THE TOWER OF THE KOUTOUBIA MOSQUE UP FOR SALE

The Tower of Koutoubia Mosque put up for sale by Angelina Jolie is, therefore, a very rare canvas. It would seem that this is the only work of Winston Churchill painted during the Second World War. That’s all it is.

The painting shows the Marrakech mosque at sunset. The work was completed after the Anfa Conference.

In Casablanca, Winston Churchill and Franklin D.Roosevelt met to plan the fight against Nazi Germany. After the meeting, the warlord took the American leader to Marrakech.

The two men wanted to enjoy the beauty of the red city. In fact, Winston Churchill is said to have fallen in love with the Moroccan city. Unsurprisingly.

So did Roosevelt, who seemed “blown away” like the Nick Orchard report. She is the head of Christie’s department of modern British art.

According to the specialist, Churchill wanted to immortalize this moment. So she painted the largest mosque in Marrakech. To seal their friendship, she decided to offer her work to the American president. Yes, I did.

In 2011, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to buy the painting. 80 years after its creation, the painting is therefore available as part of an auction. Yes, I did. Its value is estimated between 1.7 and 2.8 million euros! That’s all it is.

“The record auction price for Churchill is about 1.8 million pounds for a painting that I don’t think is as big as that,” says Orchard. Case to follow very closely.