Angelina Jolie stuck in Los Angeles because of Brad Pitt

The actress, 44-year-old has given an interview to the magazine “Madame Figaro”. There she reveals a few details on the consequences of the divorce with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

On the occasion of the release second part of “Evil”, the magazine “Madame Figaro” published an interview of Angelina Jolie, who plays the wicked witch of “The sleeping beauty”. The actress, 44-year-old is back on his performance in this feature-length film signed by Joachim Rønning. But not that. She also talked about her professional life, her struggle as an ambassador for the United Nations and also his personal life.

“I fear my life as a journey. I am always in the quest of freedom, and if I can sometimes seem bold, it is because I don’t really have the prudence or the extent, expresses-t-it. She has a home “at the bottom of the jungle” and it has obviously allowed them to be more courageous. “I work at the UN, I work with military members, I encourage them to live experiences that I feel are necessary in my construction to be human. I force myself to do every day of the things that I am intimidating and that sometimes make me afraid. I have never been confined in a physical comfort or emotional : I’m looking for the test of the real,” says the mother of six children.

“I felt a deep and true sadness, I was hurt”

And then, Angelina is back on his divorce in 2016 with Brad Pitt, with whom she had three biological children and three foster children : “It was complicated, I don’t recognize anymore, where I had become… how to say… more small, as insignificant, even if it was not necessarily. I felt a deep and true sadness, I was hurt”. Although three years have passed since the separation, the relationship with the actor, 55 years old seems to be still very tense. “The circumstances of my separation form that I had to relocate to Los Angeles, because Brad wants to continue to live there. Europe, France, Paris, which is a whole other life, this is not my daily, but alas…”, she says, before continuing : “I would like to travel more often, but this is not compatible today with the work of Brad. I will cooperate with you.”.

In the interview, Angelina Jolie has never ceased to remember that she was a mother before all. And she does not hide it publicly. Last Thursday, she was in Tokyo to attend the pre-premiere of the new Disney movie. At his side, two of her five children were present. Her eldest son, Maddox (18), who has left for a few months now the family home of Los Angeles for his studies in South Korea, took the opportunity to find in Japan. The eldest of her daughters, Zahara (14 years), was also present on the side of her mother and her brother. The opportunity to see that the teenager has grown well and it is transformed gradually into a gorgeous young woman.