Angelina Jolie stuck in Los Angeles because of Brad Pitt : “I have to live where he decided to live”

His cravings for freedom will have to wait. Three years after his separation ultra-media with Brad Pitt, the actress is still suffering from the long legal process that followed, and which is still not officially endorsed. In November 2018, Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband had managed to find an agreement on their six children. And it was she who had obtained more than 50% of the guard of the small tribe consisting of Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14 years, of Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, aged 11. But if Angelina Jolie can take advantage of its teens, the actress stuck to Los Angeles, for Brad Pitt to see. A situation in which it would be well spent, as it explains the Harper’s Baazarin the number available on 19 November in which it made the cover completely naked.

“I have to live where their father chooses to live”, plague Angelina Jolie, who has not renounced his desires elsewhere : “I’d love to live abroad and I will as soon as my children are 18 years old”. The actress of Evil feels trapped in Los Angeles, in this city that she does not love more truly. “My favorite place is a place where I never went, she says elsewhere, referring to his side adventurer. I like to be left in the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element.” This state of open mind, Angelina Jolie tries to instill in his six children. “I want them to grow up in the world, not only to learn but also to live and have friends all over the globe”, she says the Harper’s Baazar. Special envoy of the High Commissioner United Nations for refugees, Angelina Jolie prefers to take his evil in patience than to start a legal battle against Brad Pitt.

“The circumstances of my separation form that I had to relocate to Los Angeles, because Brad wants to continue to live there. Europe, France, Paris, which is a whole other life, this is not my daily, but alas…, regretted it already in the columns of Madame Figaro a few weeks ago, before continuing : “I would like to travel more often, but this is not compatible today with the work of Brad. I cooperate”. Three years after her divorce, “a time complicated where (it) does reconnaissai

