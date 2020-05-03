Angelina Jolie stuck in Los Angeles because of Brad Pitt

Difficult to separate completely from one man with whom he started a family, and that of six children. Angelina Jolie in fact, the bitter experience since its separation with Brad Pitt, that is already three years old. In the columns of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the actress, 44-year-old explained his frustration of not being able to live how, and especially where it wants to.

Away from her eldest son, Maddox, who did his studies in South Korea, Angelina Jolie feels trapped in Los Angeles. “I’d love to live abroad and I will as soon as my children are 18 years old,” she says. My favorite place is a place where I never went. I like to be left in the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element.” An open mind that she wishes to transmit to his children : “I want them to grow up in the world, not only to learn but also to live and have friends all over the globe”. But for the time being, this change of horizon is not relevant. “I have to live where their father chooses to live” : plague-t-it.

Fortunately, against winds and tides, Angie can count on the support of his children who encouraged him to go forward and not to give up his side adventurer. “My children know me, and they are helping me to find myself and to accept me, she says. They have gone through a lot of things. But I learned from their strength. As parents, we encourage our children to accept what they are, and to know that everything they feel in their hearts is right. And so, when they look at us, we want the same thing.“

