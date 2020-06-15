Angelina Jolie tells his confinement with their children

Interviewed by “Harper’s Bazaar”, with Angelina Jolie, in particular, entrusted to his confinement in the family.

Angelina Jolie confessed in a rare interview granted to the magazine “Harper’s Bazaar“posted on Friday 12 June 2020. During this interview, the actress and director 45 years of age, has spoken of his confinement in the family with their six children, Maddox (18 years), Pax (16 years), Zahara (15 years), Shiloh (14), Knox and Vivienne (July 12, 12). During this period of uncertainty and tension caused by the coronavirus, has been trying for all the world, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has admitted that she had done everything possible to keep your “silence”, the creation of a positive environment for their children, including children in the care of the animals of the family. “Like most parents, I force myself to keep calm so that my children do not feel anxiety on my part about what’s bothering them. I put all of my energy. During the containment, Vivienne has lost a rabbit during an operation, and we have adopted two others who are the young people and the disabled. They must remain in a couple. They are so sweet. I had to focus on her care and this has helped us. Not to mention the dogs, and the snake and the lizard…” she was amused.

“The pandemic is expected to affect girls in many countries”

In this interview, the ambassador of good will of the united Nations High Commissioner for refugees recalled how the containment was exacerbated domestic and sexual violence, as well as the poverty around the world. “When girls are not in school, which promotes the forced marriage of children, forced labour, child labour, sexual abuse and other violations of their rights. The pandemic is expected to affect girls in many countries. We know this, but there’s always inertia. The UN warns that the pandemic could lead to 2 million more cases of female genital mutilation, and 13 million marriages more children during the next decade. This is horrible. There is No easy answer, but pull the alarm on this issue, and calls on governments to anticipate where the girls are going to be the most vulnerable, and the law, is essential in a first time. And we do not accept any rhetoric of the leaders who say other issues are priority. There is nothing more important,” he concluded.

