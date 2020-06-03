Angelina Jolie, the children, before any

The Two rebroadcasts this evening one of her greatest roles, under the direction of Clint Eastwood… but also one of his last, in a drama inspired by a true story.

The crimes of serial killers are not new. In 1928, at Wineville, in the county of Riverside, California, a case of particularly horrible murders of children had such an impact that the inhabitants decided to rename their city, which became the Mira Lorna, to no longer be associated with it. This year, the police arrested a certain Gordon Northcott, a farmer of canadian origin, following the denunciation of his nephew. He is accused of having killed in the chicken coop at least three children – but the figure could in reality be twenty – and have scattered their remnants in the surrounding area. Sentenced to death, he is executed in 1930.

What makes this macabre case unique is that the county police tried to force Christine Collins, the mother of one of the small missing, Walter, 9 years, to bring her home a child presented as his, then it was in reality a young lad. Refusing to acknowledge his error, captain Jones