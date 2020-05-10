Angelina Jolie the new star made in Disney ?

Who remembered still of Angelina Jolie in the last year ? It’s simple, the actress had simply gone dark rooms since 2015, fueling rather the topic people or good works. She no longer lived in the collective imagination through the reruns of his best films, even being overshadowed by Alicia Vikander in the saga Tomb Raider. But his filmography is going to be a small boost in the coming months, thanks to Disney.

Angelina Jolie back at the first plan

First movie poster ? Mean 2. Angelina Jolie reprises her role of the wicked witch in Sleeping beauty, for a release announced on October 16, 2019.

The second ? The actress will disembark for Marvel for phase 4 of the MCU. A role in the film Eternals, which is already a cast all-stars, where she will play Thena. One will also find in this film, Salma Hayek, Richard Madde, or Kumail Nanjiani. The release of the film in the cinema is scheduled for November 2020.

But the list may not stop there. In effect, the actress would now appear in the Star Wars saga, the other biggest baby in the lap of Disney. It is she who claims it.

I tried to trap J. J. Abrams in a hallway. (…) I told him, ‘I really don’t know why I can’t be in Star Wars’.

Indeed, considering the relationship radiant that seems to have Angelina Jolie with a Disney one wonders why. The launch of a new trilogy, with Rian Johnson or the project by the creators of Game of Thrones provides many opportunities to make it appear. If she is truly desperate to appear in a galaxy far, far away, then there are even series of The Mandalorian to the one on Obi-Wan Kenobi that may have an appeal. In all cases, it is not too much of concern for her.