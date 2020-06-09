Angelina Jolie : “There Is A Risk That The Rights Of Women Should Not Be Treated As A Priority”

In an exclusive interview, the icon of the seventh Art, Angelina Jolie, is expressed in our columns, in order to share his news activist. As a lesson to the ” common mortals “, the Madonna American proves to us daily that glamour and philanthropy have nothing of contradictory. The muse Guerlain entrusted to us by why France occupies a special place in his heart.

For many years, your commitment does not flex. Your route commands respect and allows you to educate people about the causes you support. Today, what are your priorities?

Angelina Jolie: The rights and respect of children. I work with the BBC World Service on a new international program designed to help children understand the world around them, and that is currently broadcast in over 24 countries. This program aims to share the facts and information to help young people make their own mind on international problems and to encourage them to discuss the challenges that concern most of them. I also work with Amnesty International on a book to raise children’s awareness of their rights. This manual is also intended to provide them with the tools necessary in the event of a breach of their rights by adults or society.

Women today need to juggle between their career and the responsibilities of family life, what do you think about universal?

A. J: I don’t think I ever met a woman who claims to have found the answer to this dilemma. It is a balance to find.

Gender equality progress: are you optimistic about the future?

A. J: I am trying to be optimistic because as a general rule, pessimism does not lead far. I think that for future generations, we need to focus on our goals and their success, without letting ourselves be overcome by all the reasons why it is difficult to move the world. I’m worried, because, although we are witnessing an awakening of the youth, which, in particular, undertake to advocate and make their voices heard on political topics, there is an overall decline in the commitment to human rights within governments in the world. There is no evolution automatic towards greater peace, stability, and equality in the world: we must fight for this, we need to protect the young and we press on to build our future.

Currently, I think that there is a risk that the rights of women should not be treated as a priority. Current trends show that it will take about a hundred years ago to abolish the inequality gap in the world. I can’t imagine that any of us not be satisfied to say to his children and grandchildren that they will have to wait a century for equality. Awareness of these inequalities is not enough, we must press for the laws and attitudes are changing in all societies.

Guerlain is a gem ” Made in France “, which embodies a certain idea of French luxury: timeless, limitless, exceptional know-how. Through Guerlain, you’re the Muse, you choose France. What is the relationship between you and our country?

A. J: I hope this will be a lifelong relationship. Two of my children were born in France. I also have a house here and French friends which to me are very dear, such as JR and Prune Nourry (a couple of contemporary artists with a view, ed.). As a woman, I always feel at home in France. The company often tries to put a label on women and define them as having no more than a facet, as we have so many different ones. I find that the French and the French culture accept the idea of the woman as a whole, with his strength, his intelligence, but also her softness.

Could you tell us more about your collaboration and its evolution?

A. J: We have forged stronger relationships by working together in recent years. I love the willingness of the brand to encourage women to be bold and faithful to themselves. To adopt femininity in all its diversity.