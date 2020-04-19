Angelina Jolie, Thierry Beccaro, Ingrid Chauvin… the stars available for the children who have been abused and confined

Some celebrities organize aperitifs with their fans on social networks. Other courses in botany and concerts, or mobilizing for the children confined to victims of abuse.

Personalities as diverse as Angelina Jolie in Hollywood or Thierry Beccaro and Ingrid Chauvin in France have mobilized to this cause that is so dear to you.

The star of Evil published last Thursday in the columns of Time an article urging his fellow citizens to be attentive, during the confinement of the children who may suffer abuse during this period.

“There is nothing more important, or urgent, than protecting children,” she hammered. “They are particularly vulnerable to the side effects of the pandemic on our society. We know that the stress of staying at home increases the risk of domestic violence.”

“There, children can not escape”

The former host of Motus, who has suffered from abuse in childhood, sent on Saturday a moving message to the battered child:

“It is to you that I’m going to talk about my little cushy”, lance-t-il in a video posted on the Twitter account of Gross. “I’m going to ask you to be brave, because I know that it is complicated. If I’m still there to testify, is that I’ve been there. I went through this phase of child abuse and I was not confined. I could escape, go to school, do sports. It was difficult when I got home. But then, children can not escape.”

While asking the children beaten to call 119 for help, he continues: “there is nothing that justifies hitting a child. Then little man or my little mummy, if you look at this video, it is necessary that you understand that we do not have the right to hurt you.”

“This is the only way to protect the children”

On 18 march, Ingrid Chauvin had already alerted on the same subject on his account Instagram: “For the children, the containment is not always fun. And for children who are victims of violence, it may be literally dangerous. If you hear abnormal crying, screaming. Don’t wait, call 119. It is the only way to protect the children”, indicated by the star Tomorrow belongs to us, before concluding: