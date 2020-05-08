Angelina Jolie : this small tackle many felt that should not appeal to Brad Pitt

Chosen to be the star of the next issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Angelina Jolie is back on her divorce with Brad Pitt. And the least we can say is that tensions are far from peaceful between the two e.g.

Three years after the announcement of her divorce with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is trying to rebuild. A personal challenge for which it can count on the support unfailing of her six children : Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. ” My children know me and help me find myself and accept myself, she says in an interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in which she made the cover completely naked. As parents, we encourage our children to accept as they are and to know that everything they feel in their hearts is right. And when they look at us, we want the same thing. “

“Their father has chosen to live his life.”

If her offspring gives him the strength to move forward, Angelina Jolie always experiences the consequences of her separation with Brad Pitt. To 44 years, the actress, who is currently in full filming The Eternalsdreams of other horizons. But it will have to wait. ” I’d love to live abroad. And I will as soon as all my children will have 18 years old. But for now, I have to stay put while their father has chosen to live his life “, she says about her ex with whom she has concluded an arrangement for the custody of their children, a year ago.

If their divorce was announced on September 20, 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have still not figured out how to divide their fortune. Allowed by the justice to have recourse to a judge in private, the former must, in particular, to find an agreement on their wine estate in the south of France. The negotiations promise to be long and complicated.