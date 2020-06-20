Angelina Jolie : this statement on their divorce, which is not like Brad Pitt

In an interview with Vogue magazine this Friday, June 19, Angelina Jolie has discussed her divorce from Brad Pitt, revealing, in the wake of the real reasons of this downfall.

It is a separation of approximately that Hollywood is not about to forget. In September 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shook the planet people announced their separation and your intention of divorce after eleven years of life in common, after their meeting on the set of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, including the two of the wedding. The decision would have been taken during a violent argument on board a private jet, as revealed sources close to the star. After three years of court battle-as endless, especially around their six children, the actors who were spoken to singles, but are still not officially divorced. And almost four years after her break, the actress of 45 years I don’t regret anything.

In an interview with the magazine Voguerevealed this Friday, June 19, Angelina Jolie was entrusted as rarely on his divorce Brad Pitt. For her, there is no doubt : “it was the right decision.” Because if the star of Lara Croft decided to throw in the towel, it was especially for the “the well-being” of their children, “six young people are very brave and very strong“according to her. “I still I’m going to focus on your healing. Some people took advantage of my silence the children see the lies about themselves in the media, but I will remind you that you know your own truth and your own mind, “he said.

Brad Pitt in difficulties with their son Maddox

The statements that echo the relationship that Brad Pitt has with her eldest son, Maddox. Because, in the dispute that has sealed the fate of her marriage with Angelina Joliethe actor, drunk at the time of the factshe had been confronted by her son, 18 years of age. The young man had come to the defense of his famous mother. What causes the anger of the star of The Fight Clubthat was taken at him. Their relationship is significantly degraded after this confrontation.

In an interview granted to the site NPRin September 2019, Brad Pittit seemed, however, to make your mea culpa. After the separation ofAngelina Joliehe had joined Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half, to those who believe that their problems of alcoholism have been due to his marriage. “The breakup of a family it is a revealing element that must be understood, “he said. “I had to go to the account of my own fault in this story, and what could be improved. Because I don’t want to follow as well.“Despite your divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been able to find… to launch his own champagne called Fleur-de-Miraval.

