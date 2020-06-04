Angelina Jolie : this woman that she has failed to marry

This Thursday, June 4, 2020, Angelina Jolie celebrates 45 years ! The opportunity to make a small tour into the past of the actress, including her love life. In fact, the star has failed to marry a woman…

Well before you fall under the charm of Brad Pitt on the set of the film Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005, it is in an other project the actress fell madly in love with one of his playing partners : Jenny Shimizu, who had played alongside her in the film Foxfire in 1996. If the actress has played in only four films, she is known to be openly lesbian and to her involvement in the LGBT movement. In addition to his loving relationship with Angelina Jolie, the young woman has the look androgynous has been the companion of Madonna !

In an interview granted to Girlfriends Magazine in December 1997, Angelina Jolie had confided how his relationship with Jenny Shimizu had accounted for it : “I would probably have married Jenny if I hadn’t already been married. I fell in love with it the moment I saw it.“In 2003, it is for the New York Daily News it was confirmed to be still as attracted to women : “Yes, of course that I am bisexual. If tomorrow, I fell in love with a woman, would it be normal for me to want to kiss him and have sex with her ? If I fall in love with it ? Absolutely!!! Yes !“

Angelina Jolie admits to having fantasized about Michelle Pfeiffer

If Angelina Jolie has lived many love stories with men, she does not, however, never been indifferent to female charms. Seen her a kiss on the cheek Michelle Pfeiffer at the premiere of the film Evil, the power of evil the end of 2019, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was revealed to the american site Access Hollywood have been in love with the actress since his young age : “Since I’m petite, I find Michelle hyper canon, I have long fantasized about it… I have always found it very hot, very sexy, especially in her role as Elvira in Scarface.“In the Face of the pretty blonde, Angelina Jolie was even revealed : “In Grease 2, you would go crazy, I really had the hots for you !“Unfortunately for the actress, Michelle Pfeiffer is not a heart to take ! In fact, she is married to the writer David Edward Kelley since 1993 !

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news