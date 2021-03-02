Angelina Jolie totally a fan of Johnny Depp in the past?

Before meeting him on the set of The Tourist, Jolie was already a fan of Johnny Depp’s acting talent.

Even before she went to the shoots for The Tourist, Jolie was fascinated by the acting talent of her playing partner Johnny Depp.

The duo formed by Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in the film The Tourist will have marked the small screen. In the action film, the star puts herself in the shoes of Elise Clifton-Ward and is under surveillance. So the police are tracking down her lover Alexander Pearce.

So, Elise follows the precise instructions, given by her husband, to escape those who seek her. The plan? Get on a train to Venice to find him.

And once in the wagon, the beautiful brunette must approach a random man. The goal is to make him look like Alexander Pearce and protect his dear and tender.

So the character played by Angelina Jolie accosted the handsome Frank Tupelo, who is none other than the actor Johnny Depp. Caught off guard, the young man also finds himself in danger. So, he’s on the run.

For example, The Tourist generated no less than $278 million in worldwide revenue. A real success! Enough to make both actors very proud. Especially since the Hollywood star loved her playing partner.

Moreover, it even seems that the mother of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh was totally fascinated by his talent as an actor. For his part, Johnny Depp thought just as much!

ANGELINA JOLIE AND JOHNNY DEPP THOUGHT THE SAME THING

Indeed, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp had the same admiration for each other. That’s what the actress revealed to The Tourist at the Hollywood Reporter premiere.

“We both loved each other, but we had never met before the film,” she smiled. Before adding: “When we met, we talked about the children for the first hour and France for the second.”

At the time, Johnny Depp was living in the south of France with Vanessa Paradis. A country Brad Pitt’s former wife loves! “So we had a really good laugh,” she laughed.

In any case, Angelina Jolie and her playing partner would have loved the filming of the film. “We really enjoyed working with each other in the film and I hope it will be seen on screen.”

Then between them, the alchemy will have been instantaneous. “When you walk into someone’s office, you see what’s important to them. Johnny has a lot of books and pictures of his kids. He’s someone you feel comfortable with,” she told PopSugar.