Angelina Jolie unhappy with Brad Pitt : she was hiding for crying

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided to divorce in September 2016, after twelve years of love, and if their relations are now settled, the two were first encountered by the media in which they. This separation is mediated took some of the consequences on the health the one that embodies Evil in the cinema, but she has done everything that nobody notices his discomfort, as she told it in 2017, in an interview for Vanity Fair.

The prestigious magazine, Angelina Jolie had confided that she had wanted to save her six children and went to hide in order to cry. “I think it is very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that all will be well even if you are not sure that this is the case,” she said. To protect her children, the actress has therefore made sure that their daily lives will in no case be turned upside-down and it appears that his strategy worked.

Angelina Jolie attacked by his divorce

In the columns of the magazine, the star had made the list of consequences of the divorce on his health and these were amazing. Thus, the skin of Angie had become drier and gray hair appeared in the mass on his body. “I can’t say if it is the menopause or if it is just the year that I’ve had“if it was fun, in hindsight. And to continue: “Sometimes, the women are dedicated to their family and make pass after all the world, and one day, this manifests on their own health.“A 45-year-old, Angelina Jolie is going to better and is soothed.