Angelina Jolie using Maddox to interfere with Brad Pitt

While between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox, the tension is very palpable, Angelina Jolie would be ready to use her son against her ex ?

Recently, as the star had accompanied her son for his entry in a prestigious school in South Korea, the young man was expressed for the first time on his relationship with his father, explaining that it was not intended that this last vienna visit him.

Statements that prove, again, at what point the relationship father-son is complicated. And for good reason, the “Brangelina” would have broken following a dispute, too, in a plane, in which Maddox had been involved since according to witnesses, he had interposed between her parents and Brad Pitt would have hit. Since this incident of violence, the link would be broken between father and son. Angelina Jolie would benefit from this relationship houlouse to get revenge on his ex ?

An attempt to “bring fire to the powder” ?

It is in any case what insinuates the magazine Page Six : “The relationship of Brad and Maddox really is very limited since their altercation on an airplane in 2016. And the last interview of his adoptive son, and it seems to have been prepared in advance. He did not attempt to escape. Many people from the hollywood industry to think that it was an attempt by the camp of Angelina Jolie set fire to the powder, even if everything seems relatively calm in recent times. About their divorce ? Nothing has changed, they are still at the same point.”