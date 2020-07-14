Angelina Jolie wants women to be aware of its value

Angelina Jolie wants women to be “more aware of its value”, but also that they will be listened to by the company.

The actress of “Wicked,” to think of many factors imposed by society that prevent women from realizing their potential, and is, therefore, believes that it is important for them to realize their capabilities.

Angelina was talking with the former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright by the national democratic institute, in the company of the presenter Mika Brzezinski, when he said: “women contribute so much to the society, that give to much, create communities instinctively, they are strong and are smart, so, what is it that’s holding us up?

I think that when we speak of value, you really need to think about it. Why many women are not aware of its value?”

The actress of 45 years, who is the mother of six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt would also like to see more attention to the problems of women.

The star added: “everything that happens to us, whether the violation or the fact that the rapists are rarely put in prison, whether it be domestic violence, whether… the fact that one should say, “please, stop doing evil” and “please, make it so that the justice is done.”

Meanwhile, Angelina recently admitted that he hopes that the society will change for the better, because she still believes in humanity.

She shared: “I believe in humanity. I have the hope. I think that we can’t afford to lose hope.

As long as people know how to help others, they will.”