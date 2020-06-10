Angelina Jolie was very unhappy with Brad Pitt !

In the columns of Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie had made it known that she was unhappy when she was with Brad Pitt

Already 4 years that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are separated. Eh, even 4 years after, some scars have not yet healed. In effect, the mother of 6 children always seems the difficulty to experience his break but also his past relationship with the actor.

Because, yes, as has been noticed by our colleagues from the Gala, the one who played Lara Croft in Tomb Raider), granted an interview to Vanity Fair a few years ago. An interview in which she spoke on her relationship with Brad and the concerns that it had experienced during it.

As surprising as it may seem, during 12 years of common life, Angelina Jolie would never have really known show happy with the actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is, in any case, what it gave to understand in the interview in question.

Since she did know that she had ” done everything possible to hide his ill-being “. Even going so far as to hide in order to cry: “I think it is very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that all will be well even if you are not sure that this is the case “.

Angelina Jolie has often played strong women in film. Moreover, it would appear that it plays beautifully on the big screen because it is in the life of every day.

Angelina Jolie and her health problems after her divorce with Brad Pitt

But the fact of hiding to cry is not the only concern faced by the one who plays Evil. In fact, it was also, always in the same media in 2017, that his break would have caused harm to their health.

As the stresses Gala, Angelina Jolie would have for example had skin that becomes drier. But also, the grey hairs would have appeared on his body. Faced with this situation, the mother of 6 children trying to find an explanation:

” I can’t say if it is the menopause or if it is just the year that I have had. Sometimes, the women are dedicated to their family and make a pass after all the world. And one day, it feels like on their own health. “

In short, although on the photos Angelina Jolie and Brad seemed happy and very close, this was not the case at all. The actress seems to have suffered a lot of his relationship with him. And this still seems to be the case at the time we speak to you.